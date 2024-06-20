Arts Agenda: Storytelling across genres
Discover the art of storytelling, from photography and songwriting to onstage performances.
Cyrena Wages at The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center
Thursday, June 20 | 6:30 PM
Come From Away at Orpheum Theatre
Friday, June 21 - Sunday, June 23
Listen to the interview: She was a Pioneering Pilot, then 9/11 Brought her Story to Broadway
The Western Park Album at TheatreWorks @ The Square
Thursday, June 20 - Sunday, June 23
Gallery Talk: Michael Butler Jr. at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
Saturday, June 22 | 2:00 PM
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.