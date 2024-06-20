© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Storytelling across genres

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published June 20, 2024 at 10:05 AM CDT

Discover the art of storytelling, from photography and songwriting to onstage performances.

Cyrena Wages at The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center
Thursday, June 20 | 6:30 PM

Come From Away at Orpheum Theatre
Friday, June 21 - Sunday, June 23

Listen to the interview: She was a Pioneering Pilot, then 9/11 Brought her Story to Broadway

The Western Park Album at TheatreWorks @ The Square
Thursday, June 20 - Sunday, June 23

Gallery Talk: Michael Butler Jr. at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
Saturday, June 22 | 2:00 PM

