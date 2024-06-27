Arts Agenda: Salsa dancing on the bluff; "Gallery Evenings" at The Memphian

Whet Thursday: Salsa on the Bluff at Metal Museum

Thursday, June 27 | 5:30 - 8:00 PM

9 to 5: the Musical at Harrell Theatre

On stage through June 30

LoneTree Live Presents 24-Hour Plays at TheatreWorks at The Evergreen

Saturday, June 29 | 7:00 PM

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Executive Director of LoneTree Live Julia Hinson about the 3rd annual The 24 Hour Plays: Memphis.

Gallery Evenings featuring artist Marcy Stagner at The Memphian

Sunday, June 30 | 4:00 - 7:00 PM

