Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda: Salsa dancing on the bluff; "Gallery Evenings" at The Memphian

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published June 27, 2024 at 5:15 AM CDT

Beat the heat this weekend enjoying local art events around town.

Whet Thursday: Salsa on the Bluff at Metal Museum
Thursday, June 27 | 5:30 - 8:00 PM

Event Details

9 to 5: the Musical at Harrell Theatre
On stage through June 30

Event Details

LoneTree Live Presents 24-Hour Plays at TheatreWorks at The Evergreen
Saturday, June 29 | 7:00 PM

Event Details

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Executive Director of LoneTree Live Julia Hinson about the 3rd annual The 24 Hour Plays: Memphis.

Gallery Evenings featuring artist Marcy Stagner at The Memphian
Sunday, June 30 | 4:00 - 7:00 PM

Event Details

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement &amp; Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
