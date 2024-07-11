Arts Agenda: Free family day at Stax; happy hour in The Grove

Candlelight: Best of Hip-Hop on Strings at Overton Chapel

Thursday, July 11 | 9:00 PM | Event Details

At The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center

Happy Hour in the Grove: Josh Threlkeld and Macherique Williams

Friday, July 12 | 5:30 PM | Event Details

Memphis Jazz Workshop Annual Summer Jam

Saturday, July 13 | 7:30 PM | Event Details

July Family Day at Stax Museum of American Soul Music

Saturday, July 13 | 1:00 - 5:00 PM | Event Details

Exhibition Lecture: Hidden in Plain Sight: Reconsidering the South’s Role in Modern American Art at Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Sunday, July 14 | 2:00 PM | Event Details

