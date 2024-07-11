© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda: Free family day at Stax; happy hour in The Grove

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published July 11, 2024 at 5:15 AM CDT

There are plenty of opportunities to catch live music this weekend, from jazz to local acts to hip-hip on strings!

Candlelight: Best of Hip-Hop on Strings at Overton Chapel
Thursday, July 11 | 9:00 PM | Event Details

At The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center

Happy Hour in the Grove: Josh Threlkeld and Macherique Williams
Friday, July 12 | 5:30 PM | Event Details

Memphis Jazz Workshop Annual Summer Jam
Saturday, July 13 | 7:30 PM | Event Details

July Family Day at Stax Museum of American Soul Music
Saturday, July 13 | 1:00 - 5:00 PM | Event Details

Exhibition Lecture: Hidden in Plain Sight: Reconsidering the South’s Role in Modern American Art at Dixon Gallery and Gardens
Sunday, July 14 | 2:00 PM | Event Details

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement &amp; Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
