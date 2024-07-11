Arts Agenda: Free family day at Stax; happy hour in The Grove
There are plenty of opportunities to catch live music this weekend, from jazz to local acts to hip-hip on strings!
Candlelight: Best of Hip-Hop on Strings at Overton Chapel
Thursday, July 11 | 9:00 PM | Event Details
At The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center
Happy Hour in the Grove: Josh Threlkeld and Macherique Williams
Friday, July 12 | 5:30 PM | Event Details
Memphis Jazz Workshop Annual Summer Jam
Saturday, July 13 | 7:30 PM | Event Details
July Family Day at Stax Museum of American Soul Music
Saturday, July 13 | 1:00 - 5:00 PM | Event Details
Exhibition Lecture: Hidden in Plain Sight: Reconsidering the South’s Role in Modern American Art at Dixon Gallery and Gardens
Sunday, July 14 | 2:00 PM | Event Details
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.