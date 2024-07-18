© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda: Resident Artists at Crosstown & Wilson Fellows at Dixon

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published July 18, 2024 at 5:35 AM CDT

Take time to explore students' artwork on view this weekend. And head downtown to dance at the Sunset Canopy in Tom Lee Park

2023 Wilson Fellowship: Danny Broadway, Claire Hardy, Thad Lee, and John Ruskey at Dixon Gallery and Gardens
On view through September 29 | Event Details

Checking on the Arts: Listen to Julie Pierotti, the Martha R. Robinson Curator at Dixon Gallery & Gardens, discuss upcoming exhibitions.

Resident Artists Open Studios + Performances at Crosstown Arts
Friday, July 19 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM | Event Details

Health in Enamel at Metal Museum
On view through September 29 | Event Details

John Best & Friends' Maker Culture Weekend DJ Sets at Tom Lee Park
Saturday, July 20 & Sunday, July 21 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM | Event Details

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement &amp; Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
