Arts Agenda: Resident Artists at Crosstown & Wilson Fellows at Dixon
Take time to explore students' artwork on view this weekend. And head downtown to dance at the Sunset Canopy in Tom Lee Park
2023 Wilson Fellowship: Danny Broadway, Claire Hardy, Thad Lee, and John Ruskey at Dixon Gallery and Gardens
On view through September 29 | Event Details
Checking on the Arts: Listen to Julie Pierotti, the Martha R. Robinson Curator at Dixon Gallery & Gardens, discuss upcoming exhibitions.
Resident Artists Open Studios + Performances at Crosstown Arts
Friday, July 19 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM | Event Details
Health in Enamel at Metal Museum
On view through September 29 | Event Details
John Best & Friends' Maker Culture Weekend DJ Sets at Tom Lee Park
Saturday, July 20 & Sunday, July 21 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM | Event Details
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.