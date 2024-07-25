© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda: Dancing in the rotunda and soulin' on the river

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published July 25, 2024 at 5:35 AM CDT

It's the last weekend of July. Fill your time with crafting, dancing, theatre and puppies!

Whet Thursday: Picnic & Puppies at Metal Museum
Thursday, July 25 | 5:00 - 8:00 PM | Event details

Sounds of Memphis: MadameFraankie presented by Overton Park Shell at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
Thursday, July 25 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM | Event details

Soulin on the River ft Zsa Davis at Fourth Bluff Park
Friday, July 26 | 7:00 - 10:00 PM | Event details

Crafternoons at Cossitt Library
Saturday, July 27 | 12:00 - 1:30 PM | Event details

Coco Queens at Theatre Works on The Square
On stage through Sunday, July 28 | Event details

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Claire Kolheim, director of Coco Queens.

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

