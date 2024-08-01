© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda: Crosstown takes a trip to Paris

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published August 1, 2024 at 5:30 AM CDT

Paper, film, stage and style are all elements worth exploring as August arrives.

On Paper! at Dixon Gallery and Gardens
On view through September 29 | Exhibition Details

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Gallery & Gardens Director of Education Margarita Sandino about this exhibit/activity.

The Crosstown Arts Film Series presents PLAYTIME
Thursday, August 1 | 7:00 PM | Event Details

Carmen Jones at Hattiloo Theatre
On stage through August 18 | Show Details

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with Hattiloo Theatre Manager and prop designer Jerrod Walker about Oscar Hammerstein's 1943 re-imagining of Bizet's opera.

Super Saturday - End of Summer at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
Saturday, August 3 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM | Event Details

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement and Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
