Arts Agenda: Crosstown takes a trip to Paris

On Paper! at Dixon Gallery and Gardens

On view through September 29 | Exhibition Details

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Gallery & Gardens Director of Education Margarita Sandino about this exhibit/activity.

The Crosstown Arts Film Series presents PLAYTIME

Thursday, August 1 | 7:00 PM | Event Details

Carmen Jones at Hattiloo Theatre

On stage through August 18 | Show Details

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with Hattiloo Theatre Manager and prop designer Jerrod Walker about Oscar Hammerstein's 1943 re-imagining of Bizet's opera.

Super Saturday - End of Summer at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, August 3 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM | Event Details

