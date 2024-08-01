Arts Agenda: Crosstown takes a trip to Paris
Paper, film, stage and style are all elements worth exploring as August arrives.
On Paper! at Dixon Gallery and Gardens
On view through September 29 | Exhibition Details
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Gallery & Gardens Director of Education Margarita Sandino about this exhibit/activity.
The Crosstown Arts Film Series presents PLAYTIME
Thursday, August 1 | 7:00 PM | Event Details
Carmen Jones at Hattiloo Theatre
On stage through August 18 | Show Details
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with Hattiloo Theatre Manager and prop designer Jerrod Walker about Oscar Hammerstein's 1943 re-imagining of Bizet's opera.
Super Saturday - End of Summer at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
Saturday, August 3 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM | Event Details
