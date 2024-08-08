Arts Agenda: It's Elvis Week!

Brad Birkedahl - Elvis Tribute Concert at The Circuit Playhouse

Thursday, August 8 | 7:00 PM | Event Details

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Courtney Oliver, Director of Special Events at Playhouse on the Square, and guitarist and singer Brad Birkedahl about this Elvis tribute.

Windham Hill Pianist Liz Story at Buckman Performing Arts Center

Friday, August 9 | 8:00 PM | Event Details

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton speaks with Cindi Younker, Director of Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, about this concert.

Elvis Week Backstage Experience Tours at Overton Park Shell

Runs August 9 - August 17 | Event Details

A New Stage Begins: Metal Art Inspired by Found Objects by Jennifer Hyatt inside the Levy Gallery of the Buckman Performing Arts Center

Opening Reception: Friday, August 9 | 5:00 - 7:00 PM

On view through September 9 | Details

Coconut Cake at Hattiloo Theatre

On stage August 9 - September 8 | Details

