Arts Agenda: It's Elvis Week!
Experience all things Elvis this weekend. Plus: opening exhibitions and stage productions.
Brad Birkedahl - Elvis Tribute Concert at The Circuit Playhouse
Thursday, August 8 | 7:00 PM | Event Details
Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Courtney Oliver, Director of Special Events at Playhouse on the Square, and guitarist and singer Brad Birkedahl about this Elvis tribute.
Windham Hill Pianist Liz Story at Buckman Performing Arts Center
Friday, August 9 | 8:00 PM | Event Details
Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton speaks with Cindi Younker, Director of Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, about this concert.
Elvis Week Backstage Experience Tours at Overton Park Shell
Runs August 9 - August 17 | Event Details
A New Stage Begins: Metal Art Inspired by Found Objects by Jennifer Hyatt inside the Levy Gallery of the Buckman Performing Arts Center
Opening Reception: Friday, August 9 | 5:00 - 7:00 PM
On view through September 9 | Details
Coconut Cake at Hattiloo Theatre
On stage August 9 - September 8 | Details
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.