Arts Agenda: AmericanaFest Preview Party; Opening of Memphis artist's solo exhibition
Get the first look at original art and music this week.
OUTLIERS First Thursday Gallery Opening at Arrow Creative
Thursday, September 5 | 5:30 - 8:30 PM | Event Details
"This exhibit features those who reject easy categorization and embrace the complexities of the shadows to create exceptional art."
MEM at AmericanaFest: Preview Party at Memphis Made at The Ravine
Thursday, September 5 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM | Event Details
"Music Export Memphis is headed to Nashville for the international AmericanaFest. Experience the music, food and Memphis culture they're taking on the road."
Opening Reception | Tad Lauritzen-Wright at David Lusk Gallery
Friday, September 6 | 5:00 - 7:0 PM | Event Details
ETC's 7th Annual 10 Minute Play Festival: REMEMBER WHEN at TheatreWorks @ The Square
Friday, September 6 - Sunday, September 8 | Event Details
"10 Vignettes focusing on 10 moments throughout history...from the 13th Century through Y2K!"
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.