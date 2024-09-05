Arts Agenda: AmericanaFest Preview Party; Opening of Memphis artist's solo exhibition

OUTLIERS First Thursday Gallery Opening at Arrow Creative

Thursday, September 5 | 5:30 - 8:30 PM | Event Details

"This exhibit features those who reject easy categorization and embrace the complexities of the shadows to create exceptional art."

MEM at AmericanaFest: Preview Party at Memphis Made at The Ravine

Thursday, September 5 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM | Event Details

"Music Export Memphis is headed to Nashville for the international AmericanaFest. Experience the music, food and Memphis culture they're taking on the road."

Opening Reception | Tad Lauritzen-Wright at David Lusk Gallery

Friday, September 6 | 5:00 - 7:0 PM | Event Details

ETC's 7th Annual 10 Minute Play Festival: REMEMBER WHEN at TheatreWorks @ The Square

Friday, September 6 - Sunday, September 8 | Event Details

"10 Vignettes focusing on 10 moments throughout history...from the 13th Century through Y2K!"

