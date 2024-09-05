© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda: AmericanaFest Preview Party; Opening of Memphis artist's solo exhibition

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published September 5, 2024 at 5:15 AM CDT

Get the first look at original art and music this week.

OUTLIERS First Thursday Gallery Opening at Arrow Creative
Thursday, September 5 | 5:30 - 8:30 PM | Event Details

"This exhibit features those who reject easy categorization and embrace the complexities of the shadows to create exceptional art."

MEM at AmericanaFest: Preview Party at Memphis Made at The Ravine
Thursday, September 5 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM | Event Details

"Music Export Memphis is headed to Nashville for the international AmericanaFest. Experience the music, food and Memphis culture they're taking on the road."

Opening Reception | Tad Lauritzen-Wright at David Lusk Gallery
Friday, September 6 | 5:00 - 7:0 PM | Event Details

ETC's 7th Annual 10 Minute Play Festival: REMEMBER WHEN at TheatreWorks @ The Square
Friday, September 6 - Sunday, September 8 | Event Details

"10 Vignettes focusing on 10 moments throughout history...from the 13th Century through Y2K!"

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement and Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
