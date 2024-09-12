Arts Agenda: Songwriters, a dancing wolf and the Constitution

Memphis Songwriters Series | Hosted by Mark Edgar Stuart at Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education

Thursday, September 12 | 7:00 - 9:00 PM | Event Details

"Mark and his musical guests take audiences on a journey behind the music, sharing personal stories and introducing exciting new works. Featuring Victoria Dowdy, JB Horrell, and Raneem Imam."

What the Constitution Means to Me at The Circuit Playhouse

Opens Friday, September 13 | 8:00 PM | Details

"Playwright Heidi Schreck skillfully breathes new life into the Constitution through her innovative play, projecting its influence on future American generations."

Peanut Butter & Jam: Cazateatro's Roja at Germantown Performing Arts Center

Saturday, September 14 | 10:30 AM | Details

"La Abuela Tomasa will tell us a well-known fairy tale but with Latin flavor. Roja is a little girl who lives in a small town in Colombia and wants to visit her sick abuela and bring her some healthy food to make her feel better. Along the way, she meets the Dancing Wolf, who tries to convince her to give up her healthy diet and join him in eating chips and soda."

Intimate Cruelty at Theatre Works on The Square

On stage through September 22 | Details

"Driven to succeed against her rival, a marketing executive finds herself ensnared in a web of treachery spun not by strangers, but by her own family."

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.