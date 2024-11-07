Arts Agenda: Celebrations of culture, community and collaboration

Sounds of Memphis: YOBREEZYE presented by Overton Park Shell at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Thursday, November 7 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM | Event Details

"Join us for an energized evening of dancing with beats from YOBREEZYE. YoBreezye, born as Bryan Roberson, is a multi-hyphenate creative with roots in photography, graphic design, video, strategy, and direction."

Memphis Songwriters Series featuring Matt Isbell, Reggie Dewayne, and Gia Welch at Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education

Thursday, November 7 | 7:00 PM | Details

"Mark Edgar Stuart and his musical guests take audiences on a journey behind the music, sharing personal stories and introducing exciting new works."

The Shed! Open mic at Southwest Tennessee Community College

Friday, November 8 | 5:30 - 8:00 PM | Event Details

"The Shed is not just a jam session; it's a community where local instrumentalists, singers, poets, and rappers unite to weave a tapestry of creativity."

India Fest 2024 at Agricenter International

Saturday, November 9 | 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM | Event Details

"A day centered around a grand gathering, featuring food stalls, music, dancing, a bazaar for ethnic clothing and artifacts - a true celebration of Indian culture!"

Valerie June at Germantown Performing Arts Center

Saturday, November 9 | 8:00 PM | Details

"Born and raised in the flatlands of West Tennessee, Valerie June is an artist steeped in the deep, musical culture which surrounded her, but June is also a woman who wears many hats: musician, singer, songwriter, poet, illustrator, actor, author, and a certified yoga and mindfulness meditation instructor."

MadameFraankie: Intertwine at Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery at CBU

On view through December 13 | Details

"MadameFraankie is a photographer based in her adopted hometown of Memphis, TN. Her work, often candid, explores narrative preservation within the Black experience. The subject matter is influenced by the desire to challenge the social and ethical norms within American Culture."

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.