Arts Agenda: Unique events and performances abound

Sounds of Memphis: Wyly Bigger and Friends presented by the Rock 'n' Soul Museum at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Thursday, November 14 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM | Event Details

"Hailing from Marion, Arkansas, Wyly Bigger is known for his captivating blend of soulful melodies and dynamic rhythms, seamlessly merging contemporary rock with classic blues influences."

Iris Collective "GIVING THANKS" Melodies of Warmth & Gratitude Lunchbreak Concert at Germantown Community Theatre

Friday, November 15 | 12:00 - 1:00 PM | Details

"Iris Collective Fellows, Roberta Dos Santos & Gabriela Fogo with special guests offer a wide range of lunchtime chamber concerts to help fulfill the Theatre’s mission to nurture creative expression and artistic growth for the community."

The Orpheum Soirée at Orpheum Theatre

Friday, November 15 | 7:00 PM | Event Details

"Excite your senses with this special one-night only event. The Orpheum Soiree brings all the allure of the Moulin Rouge to Memphis for an unforgettable night benefiting arts education."

Checking on the Arts: Orpheum Theatre Group Manager of Donor Engagement Andrew Jordan discusses the annual Orpheum Soiree

27th Annual Indie Memphis Film Festival in Midtown Memphis

November 14 - 17 | Event Details

"Think your average movie-going experience, but bigger and better with a festival vibe. Discover new independent features, documentaries, and short films from up-and-coming filmmakers, as well as independent powerhouse distributors."

Junie B. Jones: Toothless Wonder at The Circuit Playhouse

On Stage through December 22 | Details

"Junie B. Jones is facing a challenging week, with her first tooth about to fall out and questions about the Tooth Fairy's intentions. Adding to her woes, she's the only one not invited to classmate Jim's birthday party. Will Junie secure an invitation, and what awaits when her tooth finally drops?"

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Ty Lenderman, the Director of Education at Playhouse on the Square. Lenderman is making his directorial debut with Junie B. Jones: Toothless Wonder

