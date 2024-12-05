Arts Agenda: Celebrate ARTSweek
This week is geared towards shining a light on local artists and arts organizations in the Memphis community.
ARTSweek runs through December 8. This time of year is the perfect opportunity to engage with our vibrant arts community through gift-giving, making a donation, attending a theatre performance, visiting an art gallery, and so much more.
WKNO is proud to spotlight those who make artistic contributions in the Mid-south through our daily interviews on Checking on the Arts and by partnering with ARTSmemphis to produce Arts Agenda every week.
A Motown Christmas at Hattiloo Theatre
On stage through December 22 | Details
"All your holiday favorites from such celebrities as Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, and The Jackson 5 will be performed with that dazzling Westcoast signature style coupled with a soulful Motown flair."
Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton speaks with Patricia Smith, Production Manager at Hattiloo Theatre, who directs A Motown Christmas.
Kortland Whalum Live at The Green Room at Crosstown Arts
Thursday, December 5 | 7:30 PM | Event Details
"Kortland Whalum is a singer-songwriter and actor whose talents span from music to the stage. As an actor, Kortland has over a dozen theatre credits, including: Guys & Dolls, The Color Purple, CATS, and Carmen Jones."
Carpenter Art Garden Pop-Up Shop at Mbabazi House of Style
Saturday, December 7 | 12:00 - 2:30 PM | Details
"Shop handmade cards, ornaments, and unique gifts made by the students at Carpenter Art Garden"
Raised By Sound Fest at Crosstown Concourse
Saturday, December 7 | 1:00 - 11:00 PM | Event Details
"Experience Raised By Sound Fest with free live music all day, culminating in a fundraising performance by J Spaceman and John Coxon of Spiritualized, a ticketed after party featuring a DJ set from The Black Keys and performances by Tommy Wright III and Lil' Noid."
Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton speaks with Robby Grant, Executive Director of WYXR, about Raised by Sound Fest.
*Note: Audio incorrectly states that the event takes place Thursday.
Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's Bright Star at Bartlett Performing Arts Center
December 6, 7 & 8 | Details
"This bluegrass musical tells a story of love and redemption in 1920s and 40s North Carolina. This musical is comprised of a cast of local performers and musicians."
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.