Arts Agenda: Celebrate ARTSweek

ARTSweek runs through December 8. This time of year is the perfect opportunity to engage with our vibrant arts community through gift-giving, making a donation, attending a theatre performance, visiting an art gallery, and so much more.

WKNO is proud to spotlight those who make artistic contributions in the Mid-south through our daily interviews on Checking on the Arts and by partnering with ARTSmemphis to produce Arts Agenda every week.

A Motown Christmas at Hattiloo Theatre

On stage through December 22 | Details

"All your holiday favorites from such celebrities as Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, and The Jackson 5 will be performed with that dazzling Westcoast signature style coupled with a soulful Motown flair."

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton speaks with Patricia Smith, Production Manager at Hattiloo Theatre, who directs A Motown Christmas.

Kortland Whalum Live at The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

Thursday, December 5 | 7:30 PM | Event Details

"Kortland Whalum is a singer-songwriter and actor whose talents span from music to the stage. As an actor, Kortland has over a dozen theatre credits, including: Guys & Dolls, The Color Purple, CATS, and Carmen Jones."

Carpenter Art Garden Pop-Up Shop at Mbabazi House of Style

Saturday, December 7 | 12:00 - 2:30 PM | Details

"Shop handmade cards, ornaments, and unique gifts made by the students at Carpenter Art Garden"

Raised By Sound Fest at Crosstown Concourse

Saturday, December 7 | 1:00 - 11:00 PM | Event Details

"Experience Raised By Sound Fest with free live music all day, culminating in a fundraising performance by J Spaceman and John Coxon of Spiritualized, a ticketed after party featuring a DJ set from The Black Keys and performances by Tommy Wright III and Lil' Noid."

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton speaks with Robby Grant, Executive Director of WYXR, about Raised by Sound Fest.

*Note: Audio incorrectly states that the event takes place Thursday.

Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's Bright Star at Bartlett Performing Arts Center

December 6, 7 & 8 | Details

"This bluegrass musical tells a story of love and redemption in 1920s and 40s North Carolina. This musical is comprised of a cast of local performers and musicians."

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.