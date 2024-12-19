Arts Agenda: There's still time to embrace the magic of the season

Esprit de Corps Dance Company's The Nutcracker at Bartlett Performing Arts Center

December 20 - 22 | Details

"Tchaikovsky's beloved ballet and holiday classic is brought to life by Singleton's Esprit de Corps Dance Company just in time for Christmas."

One Man's Christmas Carol with Marques Brown at Germantown Community Theatre

December 20 & 22 | Event Details

"It wouldn't feel like Christmas without the Charles Dickens classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge... GCT Executive Director Marques Brown presents a new perspective on this familiar story, portraying every memorable character."

Temple of Souls Art & Vintage Shoppe at Vintagia Memphis

Open December 20 - 22 | Event Details

"Just in time for the Holly-Days, Vintagia presents TEMPLE OF SOULS Art & Vintage Shoppe, featuring a carefully curated selection of art and gifts by local artists."

MAGIC OF MEMPHIS presented by Memphis Symphony Orchestra at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts

Saturday, December 21 | 2:30 & 7:30 PM | Details

"Come experience Memphis’ most beloved holiday tradition, joined by a continuous collage of Memphis performing groups for a non-stop light and music show like you’ve never seen!"

Super Saturday - Holiday Gift Bags at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, December 21 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM | Details

"Use your creativity to design and create your own gift bag to give away this holiday season! A blank bag 8 x 10" bag will be provided and you'll use markers, crayon, pompoms, ribbons, pipe cleaners to transform it into your own unique gift bag!"

The Collage Youth Ensemble & The Memphis Jazz Workshop Presents SEASON SERENADE A Jazzy Holiday Performance at Crosstown Theater

Saturday, December 21 | 2:30 PM | Event Details

"Experience the magic as the Collage Youth Ensemble teams up with the Memphis Jazz Workshop to showcase some of the city’s brightest young talent in a dazzling celebration of music and dance.

