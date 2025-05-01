Arts Agenda: Textiles, fashion, and trolls

Angel Mix: Annual Spring Concert at The Coronet

Thursday, May 1 | 6:30 - 8:00 PM | Details

"Celebrate a season of growth, music, and sisterhood at the AngelStreet Annual Spring Concert! Our young creatives will dazzle you with dynamic group performances and inspiring solos. This year, we’re spotlighting the art of sampling—melding timeless musical classics with today’s hits."

Blue Suede Vintage After Hours Shopping at Blue Suede Vintage

Friday, May 2 | 5:00 - 7:00 PM | Event Details

"Owner Casey O'Rourke will be showcasing exclusive pieces that are perfect for all of Art and Fashion Week's programs.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to elevate your style and express your creativity in a vibrant setting! Come ready to explore and curate your perfect outfits."

Chalkfest 2025 at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, May 3 | 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM | Details

"We need you, your friends, and your family to join local artists and transform your museum's plaza into the most colorful work of art.

Create your own chalk masterpiece

Explore the galleries and exhibitions for inspiration

Dance to music from the Soul Shockers and DJ Siphne

Eat grilled hot dogs & snacks on the plaza and Feast & Graze in the MBMA Cafe

Enjoy art activities and face painting with Nicole Dorsey

Watch local artists Kaylyn Webster, Carl E. Moore, Craig Thompson, and Mikaela Colina recreate favorites from Memphis' art' collection"

At Memphis Botanic Garden:

Troll Fest

Saturday, May 3 | 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM | Event Details

"Join us at the Garden for a fun and whimsical day out! Inspired by Thomas Dambo’s TROLLS: Save the Humans presented by International Paper, this event celebrates the Troll’s mission to help us live more mindfully and better care for our environment."

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Gina Harris, the Director of Education and Events at Memphis Botanic Garden, about Thomas Dambo's TROLLS: Save the Humans exhibit.

Celebrate Spring: Exhibition by Connie Lampen

Reception: May 4 | 3:00 - 5:00 PM

On view through May 29 | Details

“Painting is truly my passion. My quest is to place peace in each stroke of my brush. Blending abstract with reality, I strive to place movement plus a message of tranquility & comfort within the colors of each painting. I believe art is healing in many ways. Making a connection with a person’s heart and giving hope in our ever-changing world is my goal.”

Light As Air Exhibition at Metal Museum

On view through September 7 | Details

"The material properties of metals and our relationship to the physical world around us are in flux throughout this exhibition. Light as Air, curated in-house, showcases examples from a variety of scales, perspectives, and metalworking fields that appear to uplift, flutter, float, or hold air. Connections to Craft traditions appear throughout, with nods to traditions in weaving, sewing, printing and papermaking."

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.