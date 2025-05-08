Arts Agenda: A celebration of blues and the arts

Blues Music Awards at Renasant Convention Center

Thursday, May 8 | 7:00 PM | Details

"The 46th Blues Music Awards will follow the format of the critically-acclaimed shows of recent years. Close to 100 nominees attend and the night is filled with their appearances and performances in a cabaret/dinner setting in the convention center's ballroom.

The event brings together Blues performers, industry representatives and fans from all over the world to celebrate the best in Blues recordings and performances from the previous year."

Memphis Songwriter Series featuring Scott Sudbury, Mallory Everett, and Matt Hill at Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education

Thursday, May 8 | 7:00 PM | Details

"Sit back and enjoy as host Mark Edgar Stuart passes the mic to Memphis’ finest singer-songwriters in a personal, conversational setting. Experience the music, the stories, and the inspiration behind the unique creations that shape the distinctive sound of Memphis music."

Fusion: New Works by Jin & John Powell at ANF Architects

Friday, May 9 | 5:00 - 7:00 PM | Event Details

"Guided by the idea that “the richness of an artist is the fusion of influences that have shaped their life, along with their work,” Fusion brings together twenty new mixed-media pieces that blend wood and metal in compelling and unexpected ways.

These sculptural works highlight the synergy between two unique creative voices who share not only a studio but also a lifelong partnership."

2025 ART FOR ALL FESTIVAL at Crosstown Concourse

Saturday, May 10 | 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM | Event Details

"Join us for an unforgettable FREE day packed with creativity, community, performances, and fun for the whole family!

Meet your favorite local organizations like Brooks Museum, The BIG We, Hattiloo Theatre, Heal the Hood, Ballet Memphis, Orpheum, Dixon, and many more!

Dive into hands-on artmaking, dance to live performances, strike a pose in the photo booth, play interactive games, and get your face painted with flair!"

Celebrate AAPI Stories, Traditions, and Identity Art Exhibition at Cossitt Library

On view through May 16 | Details

"Join us for the 2nd annual Student Art Exhibition celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month! This exhibit showcases the creativity of K-12 students from Memphis and Shelby County, who have crafted inspiring pieces honoring AAPI culture.

Under the theme Celebrate AAPI Stories, Traditions, and Identity, the artwork reflects the rich diversity and experiences of the AAPI community as well as AAPI cultural influence more broadly."

