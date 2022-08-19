The Musical History of Royal Studios Narrated by Boo Mitchell Published August 19, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT Listen • 11:52 The On Stage at the Halloran Centre season begins on August 26, with "The Musical History of Royal Studios Narrated by Boo Mitchell." Darel Snodgrass talks with Boo Mitchell and Halloran Centre Director Ron Jewell about this look at an iconic Memphis recording studio. Boo Mitchell and Hi Rhythm LIVE at the Halloran Centre August 26, 2022 - August 2022 | Orpheum Theatre Memphis (orpheum-memphis.com).