"Cancer Blows" | Memphis Symphony Orchestra
Twenty trumpet legends join the Memphis Symphony Orchestra led by Music Director Robert Moody at The Cannon Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday September 24 for "Cancer Blows," benefiting the The Ryan Anthony Foundation. Featuring legends like Doc Severinsen, Arturo Sandoval, Lee Loughnane (Chicago), Wycliffe Gordon, Wayne Bergeron (The Incredibles, LaLa Land), former Canadian Brass members Jens Lindemann, Ronnie Romm, Joe Burgstaller and many more.
These artists join together to raise money for cancer research and patient support in memory of their friend and fellow trumpeter, Ryan Anthony, who passed away from multiple myeloma in 2020. Darel Snodgrass talks with Memphis Symphony Music Director Robert Moody and organist, event co-chair and longtime Ryan Anthony friend and collaborator Gary Beard about the concert and many related events. CancerBlows X Memphis Symphony Orchestra | CancerBlows