Checking on the Arts

Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series | Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Published October 3, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT
Tennessee Shakespeare Company presents the 6th annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series with Macbeth. Presented in nine different outdoor locations around the Mid-South from October 6-23, there are 10 performances this year. Darel Snodgrass talks with director Stephanie Shine and title-role actor Michael Khanlarian about this most mystical of Shakespeare's plays. Launching Our Expanded 6th Annual FREE Shout-Out Shakespeare Series: MACBETH – Outdoors Oct. 6-23 – Tennessee Shakespeare Company (tnshakespeare.org)

Checking on the Arts
Savannah Smith
