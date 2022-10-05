© 2022 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

River Arts Fest

Published October 5, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT
4N7A2604s2.jpg

This year's River Arts Fest returns to Riverside Drive October 22 and 23rd with a celebration of fine arts and local music with live arts demonstrations and hands-on art activities for all ages. More than 150 artists from around the country and here in the Mid-South gather to exhibit and sell their original art in what's become the largest juried artist market and urban festival in the Mid-South. Darel talks with Festival Director Bonnie Thornton about the return of River Arts Fest to the riverside.

River Arts Fest | Downtown Memphis Art Festival (riverartsmemphis.org)

Checking on the Arts
Savannah Smith
