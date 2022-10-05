This year's River Arts Fest returns to Riverside Drive October 22 and 23rd with a celebration of fine arts and local music with live arts demonstrations and hands-on art activities for all ages. More than 150 artists from around the country and here in the Mid-South gather to exhibit and sell their original art in what's become the largest juried artist market and urban festival in the Mid-South. Darel talks with Festival Director Bonnie Thornton about the return of River Arts Fest to the riverside.