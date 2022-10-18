Calvary Church in downtown Memphis is hosting organist Simon Johnson for the Steuterman-Hardison Organ Recital on Friday October 21 at 7:30 pm. In September 2021 he became Master of Music at Westminster Cathedral, responsible for its world-famous choir. For 13 years he was the Organist and Assistant Director of Music at St Paul’s Cathedral, and was involved in all the national occasions that took place there. Darel Snodgrass spoke with Simon Johnson and Calvary Organist/Choirmaster Kristin Lensch about the concert, inspired by Simon's new double album "B-A-C-H: Anatomy of a Motif" Steuterman-Hardison Organ Recital: Simon Johnson – Calvary Episcopal Church (calvarymemphis.org)