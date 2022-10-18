© 2022 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Steuterman-Hardison Organ Recital

Published October 18, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT
SimonJohnson-scaled-e1663690897737.jpg

Calvary Church in downtown Memphis is hosting organist Simon Johnson for the Steuterman-Hardison Organ Recital on Friday October 21 at 7:30 pm. In September 2021 he became Master of Music at Westminster Cathedral, responsible for its world-famous choir. For 13 years he was the Organist and Assistant Director of Music at St Paul’s Cathedral, and was involved in all the national occasions that took place there. Darel Snodgrass spoke with Simon Johnson and Calvary Organist/Choirmaster Kristin Lensch about the concert, inspired by Simon's new double album "B-A-C-H: Anatomy of a Motif" Steuterman-Hardison Organ Recital: Simon Johnson – Calvary Episcopal Church (calvarymemphis.org)

Checking on the Arts
Savannah Smith
See stories by Savannah Smith