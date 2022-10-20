Repair Days | Metal Museum

Repair Days is the largest annual fundraiser for the Metal Museum. This year's event runs October 20-23, and features metalsmiths from all over the country doing repair work, a family fun day on Saturday, blacksmithing demonstrations, an iron pour, the dinner and silent auction, and more. Darel Snodgrass talks with Metal Museum Director of Development Frances Tortorich about this year's event; he will also be broadcasting live from the Metal Museum on Friday afternoon. Repair Days 2022 (metalmuseum.org).