Checking on the Arts

The Gesualdo Six | St. John's Episcopal Church

Published October 28, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT
The Gesualdo Six, a British vocal ensemble comprising some of the UK’s finest consort singers, will be performing at 7:30 pm November 2 at St. John's Episcopal Church. Directed by Owain Park and praised for their imaginative programming and impeccable blend, the ensemble formed in 2014 for a performance of Gesualdo’s Tenebrae Responsories in Cambridge and has gone on to perform at numerous major festivals across UK, Europe, Canada and Australia. Darel Snodgrass talked with St. John's Organist/Choirmaster Vernon Snyder about the group's appearance in Memphis. The Gesualdo Six, Owain Park, Director Concert (stjohnsmemphis.org)

Savannah Smith
