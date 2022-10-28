The Gesualdo Six | St. John's Episcopal Church

The Gesualdo Six, a British vocal ensemble comprising some of the UK’s finest consort singers, will be performing at 7:30 pm November 2 at St. John's Episcopal Church. Directed by Owain Park and praised for their imaginative programming and impeccable blend, the ensemble formed in 2014 for a performance of Gesualdo’s Tenebrae Responsories in Cambridge and has gone on to perform at numerous major festivals across UK, Europe, Canada and Australia. Darel Snodgrass talked with St. John's Organist/Choirmaster Vernon Snyder about the group's appearance in Memphis. The Gesualdo Six, Owain Park, Director Concert (stjohnsmemphis.org)