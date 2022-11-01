© 2022 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Danish String Quartet at Harris Hall

Published November 1, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT

Concerts International's chamber music season continues Wednesday November 2 at 7:30 pm at Harris Concert Hall with the Danish String Quartet.

Hailed as "One of the best quartets before the public today," the Danish String Quartet will bring a program of Mozart, Britten, and Scandinavian folk music to Memphis. Darel Snodgrass spoke with Danish String Quartet violinist Rune Sorensen about their repertoire and history.

Danish String Quartet Chamber Music Concert presented by Concerts International (cimemphis.org)

Checking on the Arts
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass