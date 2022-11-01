Danish String Quartet at Harris Hall
Concerts International's chamber music season continues Wednesday November 2 at 7:30 pm at Harris Concert Hall with the Danish String Quartet.
Hailed as "One of the best quartets before the public today," the Danish String Quartet will bring a program of Mozart, Britten, and Scandinavian folk music to Memphis. Darel Snodgrass spoke with Danish String Quartet violinist Rune Sorensen about their repertoire and history.
Danish String Quartet Chamber Music Concert presented by Concerts International (cimemphis.org)