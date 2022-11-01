Memphis Symphony Orchestra presents Mahler's "Titan"

This weekend's MSO Masterworks concert was originally scheduled for the new Scheidt Family Music Center at the University of Memphis, which has experienced construction delays. Darel Snodgrass talks with Memphis Symphony Music Director Robert Moody about the huge and important Symphony #1 by Gustav Mahler, as well as works by Brahms and African-American composer Kathryn Bostic also on the program. Music students from the Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music at the Universiy of Memphis will be joining the MSO in the Brahms Academic Festival Overture and the Mahler. This concert will be broadcast live from the Cannon Center on Saturday evening, November 5 at 7:30 pm, and the recorded concert will be repeated on Friday November 11 at noon on WKNO-FM.

