Amahl and the Night Visitors | St. George's Episcopal Church
Published December 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST
St. George's Episcopal Church in Germantown is bringing Gian Carlo Menotti's beloved Christmas opera Amahl and the Night Visitors on December 9 and 11, in conjunction with Memphis Light Opera and University of Memphis Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music. Darel Snodgrass talks with St. George's Director of Music Ministries Lucas Fletcher and U of M Opera Director Ben Smith and this seasonal classic. Memphis Light Opera and University of Memphis School of Music St. George's News - Welcome to St. George's Episcopal Church! (stgchurch.org).