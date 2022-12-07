© 2022 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Amahl and the Night Visitors | St. George's Episcopal Church

Published December 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST
Screen Shot 2022-12-07 at 4.19.27 AM.png

St. George's Episcopal Church in Germantown is bringing Gian Carlo Menotti's beloved Christmas opera Amahl and the Night Visitors on December 9 and 11, in conjunction with Memphis Light Opera and University of Memphis Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music. Darel Snodgrass talks with St. George's Director of Music Ministries Lucas Fletcher and U of M Opera Director Ben Smith and this seasonal classic. Memphis Light Opera and University of Memphis School of Music St. George's News - Welcome to St. George's Episcopal Church! (stgchurch.org).

Checking on the Arts
Savannah Smith
See stories by Savannah Smith