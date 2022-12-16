© 2022 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

Stacy Kent — GPAC |Germantown Performing Arts

By Savannah Smith
Published December 16, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST
Jazz artist Stacey Kent returns to Germantown Performing Arts Center on January 14.

Stacey Kent is a jazz singer in the mold of the greats. Her most recent release, I Know I Dream: The Orchestral Sessions, was described by All About Jazz as “an intoxicating understatement at its finest…. [O]ne more jewel in a discography with many, it's one that deserves singling out for its luster.” Darel Snodgrass talks with Stacey Kent about her new show, working with novelist Kazuo Ishiguro and her new work. Stacey Kent — GPAC | Germantown Performing Arts Center (gpacweb.com)

