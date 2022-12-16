Stacy Kent — GPAC |Germantown Performing Arts

Stacey Kent is a jazz singer in the mold of the greats. Her most recent release, I Know I Dream: The Orchestral Sessions, was described by All About Jazz as “an intoxicating understatement at its finest…. [O]ne more jewel in a discography with many, it's one that deserves singling out for its luster.” Darel Snodgrass talks with Stacey Kent about her new show, working with novelist Kazuo Ishiguro and her new work. Stacey Kent — GPAC | Germantown Performing Arts Center (gpacweb.com)