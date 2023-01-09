After nearly 20 years of planning and some recent construction delays, the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center on the University of Memphis campus is set for the Grand Opening Gala on February 4th, featuring multiple Grammy winner Dionne Warwick and an assortment of performers from the Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music. Darel Snodgrass talks with Scheidt School Marketing and Communications Officer Kristen Russell about the upcoming Gala and the new building and Plough Foundation Concert Hall. Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music New Music Center - Scheidt Center - The University of Memphis