"Everybody Knows" by David Wesley, Reading

Author David Wesley Williams will be reading from and Signing his new novel Everybody Knows on Thursday January 19th at Burke's Book Store. Margaret Renkl calls it a "rowdy, music-besotted, whiskey-drenched tale of political shenanigans and Biblical flooding...Come for an unforgettable cast of ne'er-do-wells, hard-luck prophets, and lovelorn writers: stay for what the tell us about who we are in this teetering moment." Darel Snodgrass talks with David about language, the necessity of music, and the pull of Memphis. Reading and Book Signing with David Wesley Williams | Thursday, Jan 19, 2023 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM (burkesbooks.com).