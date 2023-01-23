The Scottsboro Boys | Playhouse on the Square

A vaudeville-styler variety show is the thrilling final collaboration of Kander and Ebb. The Scottsboro Boys is a retelling of the landmark trial of 9 falsely accused black teenagers. This case would eventually give rise to the Civil Rights Movement. It runs January 20th through February 19th at Playhouse on the Square. Kacky Walton talks with director Jared Thomas Johnson and actor Justin Raynard Hicks.
CONTENT WARNING: This production contains adult language and onstage violence. This production features the art form of minstrelsy in historical context and in commentary of social injustices during the period.