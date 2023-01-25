© 2023 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

American Made: Paintings and Sculpture from the Demell Jacobsen Collection | Dixon

By Savannah Smith
Published January 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
William Merritt Chase, "A Memory: In the Italian Villa," 1910; Oil on canvas; Thomas H. and Diane DeMell Jacobsen Ph.D Foundation
Dixon

Dixon - "American Made: Paintings and Sculpture from the Demell Jacobsen Collection" opens January 29 and runs through April 16. This collections features more than 100 pieces from one the premier collections of American art, spanning from Colonial times through the 20th century. Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Assistant Curator Theresa Cunningham about this exciting show, featuring a talk by Diane Demell Jacobsen on Sunday January 29th. American Made: Paintings and Sculpture from… | Dixon Gallery & Gardens.

Savannah Smith
