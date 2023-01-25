American Made: Paintings and Sculpture from the Demell Jacobsen Collection | Dixon

Dixon - "American Made: Paintings and Sculpture from the Demell Jacobsen Collection" opens January 29 and runs through April 16. This collections features more than 100 pieces from one the premier collections of American art, spanning from Colonial times through the 20th century. Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Assistant Curator Theresa Cunningham about this exciting show, featuring a talk by Diane Demell Jacobsen on Sunday January 29th. American Made: Paintings and Sculpture from… | Dixon Gallery & Gardens.