Juilliard String Quartet
Juilliard - The Concerts International chamber music series continues on Sunday February 12 with the world-acclaimed Juilliard String Quartet, in a new venue, the Crosstown Theatre in Crosstown Concourse. The Juilliard String Quartet celebrated their 75th anniversary last year, and continues to be a vital and compelling voice in chamber music performance and recording.
Darel Snodgrass speaks with long-time member Ron Copes about the upcoming performance and the story of this iconic group. Juilliard String Quartet Chamber Music Concert by Concerts International Memphis (cimemphis.org)