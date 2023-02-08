© 2023 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Juilliard String Quartet

Published February 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST
Screenshot 2023-02-08 at 11.22.12 AM.png

Juilliard - The Concerts International chamber music series continues on Sunday February 12 with the world-acclaimed Juilliard String Quartet, in a new venue, the Crosstown Theatre in Crosstown Concourse. The Juilliard String Quartet celebrated their 75th anniversary last year, and continues to be a vital and compelling voice in chamber music performance and recording.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with long-time member Ron Copes about the upcoming performance and the story of this iconic group. Juilliard String Quartet Chamber Music Concert by Concerts International Memphis (cimemphis.org)

Checking on the Arts