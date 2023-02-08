The 31st annual "Works of Heart" Valentine's Art Auction | The Memphis Child Advocacy Center

The artworks by dozens of prominent area artists and artisans are now on display at the Botanic Garden. Darel Snodgrass talks with Memphis CAC Development Director Su Hartline and event co-chair Tom Clifton about the return of live events after 2 years of online-only events, the wonderful and unique artworks up for bid, and the importance of this event to the work of the Memphis Child Advocacy Center. Works of Heart (memphiscac.org)