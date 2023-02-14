Star-Crossed Love: Romeo and Juliet | Memphis Symphony Orchestra
The Memphis Symphony Orchestra Masterworks season continues this weekend with "Star-Crossed Love: Romeo and Juliet" Saturday evening at 7:30 at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Memphis and Sunday afternoon at 2:30 in a new venue, the just-opened Scheidt Family Music Center on the University of Memphis campus.
Darel Snodgrass talks with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about the two Romeo and Juliets (Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev) as well as a new piece by young composer Quinn Mason. WKNO-FM will broadcast the Saturday evening concert live at 7:30 pm from the Cannon Center. Star-Crossed Love: Romeo and Juliet — Memphis Symphony Orchestra