The last in-person event served nearly 1,000 area students from public and private schools across Tennessee and Mississippi, and featured 19 events in 8 languages; this year's Language Fair promises to be even bigger. Darel Snodgrass spoke with U of M World Languages and Literatures Department Chair Dr. Robert Welz and Assistant Professors of Teaching and event co-chairs Joshua Nave and Patty Joyner about the event. Registration deadline is March 3. University of Memphis Language Fair - UofM Language Fair - The University of Memphis