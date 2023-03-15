IRIS Collective
The finale to a weeklong series of concerts, educational programs and community events in collaboration with Memphis-based community partners, Iris presents the Dalí Quartet joined by Cuban-born Memphis percussionist Nelson Rodriguez in a concert fusing classical and Latin music, Friday March 17 in the new Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis.
Darel Snodgrass speaks with Dali Quartet violist (and IRIS performer) Adriana Linares about the Spanish and Latin-American program on Friday night's concert, the week of educational events, and the outreach work of IRIS Collective. Dalí Quartet — Iris Collective