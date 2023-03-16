The Memphis Symphony Orchestra Masterworks season continues March 18 and 19th with both performances coming from the new Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis. The Saturday night concert will be broadcast on WKNO beginning at 7:30. Darel Snodgrass speaks with Memphis Symphony Music Director Robert Moody about this concert, featuring the Piano Concerto in One Movement by Florence Price with soloist Artina McCain from the Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music and Tchaikovsky's Second Symphony, formerly known as the "Little Russian" but now more appropriately renamed the "Ukrainian." Tchaikovsky and Price: Folk Traditions — Memphis Symphony Orchestra