Young composer and performer, D.J. Sparr brings his breathtaking electric guitar concerto, also dedicated to his musical inspiration: his grandmother, Violet Bond. Darel Snodgrass talks with Memphis Symphony Orchestra Music Director Robert Moody about the upcoming concerts, Friday evening at 6:30 at Crosstown Theatre and Sunday afternoon at 2:30 at Germantown United Methodist Church Mozart and Electric Guitar Concerto — Memphis Symphony Orchestra

