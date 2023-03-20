© 2023 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

Mozart and Electric Guitar Concerto | Memphis Symphony Orchestra

Published March 20, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT
Young composer and performer, D.J. Sparr brings his breathtaking electric guitar concerto, also dedicated to his musical inspiration: his grandmother, Violet Bond. Darel Snodgrass talks with Memphis Symphony Orchestra Music Director Robert Moody about the upcoming concerts, Friday evening at 6:30 at Crosstown Theatre and Sunday afternoon at 2:30 at Germantown United Methodist Church Mozart and Electric Guitar Concerto — Memphis Symphony Orchestra

