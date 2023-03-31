© 2023 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Central to the Arts Festival

Published March 31, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT
event-upload--Untitled design (11).jpg

The University of Memphis College of Communication and Fine Arts presents the first Central to the Arts Festival Saturday, April 1 from 10 am until 6 pm.

Central Avenue between Zach Curlin and Innovation Drive will be closed for this event featuring artistic performances and exhibitions, film showings, fashion shows and interactive arts booths, and concerts showcasing the new Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center. Darel Snodgrass speaks with CCFA interim Dean Ryan Fisher about this day-long event showcasing the best from the College of Communication and Fine Arts Central to the Arts Festival - DRAFT - Central to the Arts Festival - The University of Memphis

Checking on the Arts