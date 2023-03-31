© 2023 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

Viva Verdi! | Springfield Music Series at Rhodes College

Published March 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT
Screenshot 2023-03-31 at 2.16.06 PM.png

The Rhodes College Springfield Music Series presents Viva Verdi! featuring the Rhodes Mastersingers Chorale, the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and soloists in a performance of Giuseppe Verdi's Requiem, plus the Ave Maria and Stabat Mater from Four Sacred Pieces, this Sunday April 2 at 3 pm in McNeill Concert Hall on the Rhodes College West Campus. Darel Snodgrass talks with director Dr. William Skoog about this possibly once-in-a-lifetime choral event.

