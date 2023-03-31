Viva Verdi! | Springfield Music Series at Rhodes College
Published March 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT
The Rhodes College Springfield Music Series presents Viva Verdi! featuring the Rhodes Mastersingers Chorale, the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and soloists in a performance of Giuseppe Verdi's Requiem, plus the Ave Maria and Stabat Mater from Four Sacred Pieces, this Sunday April 2 at 3 pm in McNeill Concert Hall on the Rhodes College West Campus. Darel Snodgrass talks with director Dr. William Skoog about this possibly once-in-a-lifetime choral event.