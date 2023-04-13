© 2023 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Bright Lights and Rising Stars | Memphis Chamber Music Society

Published April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT
image003.png

Violinist Clayton Hancock, formerly of Memphis, and his piano partner Eric Guan, have planned an eclectic program of works by Bach, the Partita No. 3; Schumann’s lyrical and passionate A minor Sonata; Tango, Song and Dance by Andre Previn; and Viernes de Cuidad by Aldo Lopez-Gavilan. Don’t miss an opportunity to hear the stars of the future!

Bright Lights and Rising Stars

  • Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • 3:00 PM 5:30 PM
  • At the home of Dr. Lawrence Edwards (map)

https://memphischambermusic.org/

Checking on the Arts