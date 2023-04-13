Bright Lights and Rising Stars | Memphis Chamber Music Society
Violinist Clayton Hancock, formerly of Memphis, and his piano partner Eric Guan, have planned an eclectic program of works by Bach, the Partita No. 3; Schumann’s lyrical and passionate A minor Sonata; Tango, Song and Dance by Andre Previn; and Viernes de Cuidad by Aldo Lopez-Gavilan. Don’t miss an opportunity to hear the stars of the future!
- Sunday, April 16, 2023
- 3:00 PM 5:30 PM
- At the home of Dr. Lawrence Edwards (map)