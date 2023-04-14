Volunteer Odyssey to Celebrate Ten Year Anniversary | April 15
From 10 am to noon on Saturday, April 15, Volunteer Odyssey will be hosting a morning of volunteer opportunities at different nonprofit partner locations. Then from noon to 3 pm, all volunteers and the community at large are invited to Crosstown Concourse to celebrate ten years of Volunteer Odyssey in Memphis. Food will be provided by Abner’s Famous Chicken and beer will be provided by Memphis Made Brewing Company.
“Volunteer Odyssey is celebrating 10 years of connecting volunteers to the people and places that need them most,” said Volunteer Odyssey Director of Community Engagement Dannon Thornton. “That’s 10 years of building a pathway to volunteerism that enriches our lives and communities.”
While the afternoon celebration will feature local food, live music, kids’ activities and more, the morning sessions will feature an array of different volunteer opportunities with 10 nonprofit partners including Shelby Farms Park, Just City, Arrow Creative, MidtownMemphis.org, Catholic Charities, Southern Reins, and more.
Founded by Executive Director Dr. Sarah Petschonek in 2013, Volunteer Odyssey strives to create and support effective nonprofits, empowered citizens, and revitalized communities.
For more information, visit https://volunteerodyssey.com/.