Sense and Sensibility
A playful new adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters—sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne—after their father’s sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in gossipy late 18th-century England, with a fresh female voice, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality. Sense and Sensibility examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressures. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?
Kacky Walton talks with Holly Derr, Head of Graduate Directing and the Artistic Director at The University of Memphis Department of Theatre and Dance — also director of:
Sense and Sensibility
by Jane Austen
adapted by Kate Hamill
April 13 – 22, 2023