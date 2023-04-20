© 2023 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

2023 Art Auction | Playhouse

Published April 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT
Over 100 local and regional artists have donated their one-of-a-kind masterpieces to be bid on from the art novice to the seasoned collector. The art will range from watercolors and acrylic paintings to beautifully carved wood sculptures, to ceramic dinner settings and jewelry. The 45th Original Art Auction is for everyone!  #FillThePOTS

The in-person event will take place April 22nd, 2023.

Playhouse on the Square
66 South Cooper Street – Memphis, TN 38104

Doors open at 5:30 PM with Live Auction beginning at 6:30 PM

