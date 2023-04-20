Sherlock's Last Case | Theatre Memphis
Intense and Suspenseful. Picking up where the classic stories end, this plot confronts the great detective with a unique challenge. As usual, not everything is as it appears.
This modern take on the master sleuth is filled with suspense, betrayal, thrills, and witty humor, straight through to its startling conclusion. Will anyone be ready for the truths to be revealed? This is the Holmes and Watson story you never expected.
April 21 — May 7, 2023
Lorry Theatre