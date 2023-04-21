Acoustic Music Project | Germantown Performing Arts Center
Published April 21, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
The first Acoustic Music Project is going on this week at Germantown Performing Arts Center. Several talented young songwriters from around the country are working with professional musicians like Darrell Scott, Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin, Bela Fleck, and Edgar Meyer, culminating in a concert on Saturday April 22 at 9 pm. Darel Snodgrass speaks with GPAC Executive Director Paul Chandler and Savannah Music Festival founder Rob Gibson, the inspiration for this program.