901 Stories | Tennessee Ballet Theatre

The Tennessee Ballet Theatre presents 901 STORIES, an evening inspired by Memphis' rich history told by the art of dance and movement at The Medicine Factory. An immersive dance performance allows the audience to move throughout the space to view contemporary, ballet, and aerial dance.

The performance dates are May 12 and 13, shows at 7 and 8:30 pm. $30 tickets.

For more information, please visit: https://www.artsmemphis.org/event-calendar/event/3094147