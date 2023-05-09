© 2023 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

901 Stories | Tennessee Ballet Theatre

Published May 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT
medicine_factoryjpg.png

Kacky Walton speaks with Erin Walter, the Artistic Director, about 901 Stories' The Medicine Factory.

The Tennessee Ballet Theatre presents 901 STORIES, an evening inspired by Memphis' rich history told by the art of dance and movement at The Medicine Factory. An immersive dance performance allows the audience to move throughout the space to view contemporary, ballet, and aerial dance.

The performance dates are May 12 and 13, shows at 7 and 8:30 pm. $30 tickets.

For more information, please visit: https://www.artsmemphis.org/event-calendar/event/3094147

