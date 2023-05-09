The Falling and the Rising | Opera Memphis

The Falling and the Risingwas the first opera ever commissioned by the US Army. With libretto by Memphian Jerre Dye and music by Zach Redler, this powerful work has been performed all over the country since its premiere by Opera Memphis in 2019. Darel Snodgrass talks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about the return of this signature work to Opera Memphis, its unique history, its singular story, and its increasing resonance in today's world.

