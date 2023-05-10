First Season of the IRIS Collective Concludes This Weekend | May 12 - 13
Published May 10, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT
The first season of the IRIS Collective concludes this weekend at Crosstown with a pair of events, Brazil by Night on Friday (May 12) night, a ticketed event featuring Brazilian music, food, cocktails and dance in the Crosstown Theatre, and a free event on Saturday (May 13) afternoon spread across the Crosstown public areas. Darel Snodgrass talks with IRIS Collective Artist Fellow Pedro Maia about this collaboration between IRIS and Collage Dance Theatre.