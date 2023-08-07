The Superlative Artistry of Japan
Kacky Walton interviews Gina Harris, Director of Education and Events at the Memphis Botanic Garden, and Olivia Wall, MBG's Director of Marketing. Guests discuss "The Superlative Artistry of Japan", a traveling exhibition that opens August 17 and runs through September 11.
Memphis will be only the fourth city in the United States to host this exhibit, which presents Meiji era works that influenced the 19th century European trend of Japonism, alongside contemporary works of 'superlative artistry' as well as cultural objects and food, all of which reflect a commitment to artistic craftsmanship.