Plot/Twist | Crosstown Arts
Kacky Walton speaks with Jenny Davis, Director of Programming at Crosstown Arts, who is also a flutist and co-founder of contemporary classical music group Blueshift Ensemble. ICEBERG’s Artistic Director, composer/conductor Alex Burtzos also joins the interview to talk about an upcoming innovative, improvised musical performance!
Blueshift is teaming up the New York-based composer collective ICEBERG New Music and Bluff City Liars improv group to present Plot/Twist, a two part performance at Crosstown Arts’ Green Room August 17 and 19.