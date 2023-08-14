© 2023 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Plot/Twist | Crosstown Arts

Published August 14, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT

Kacky Walton speaks with Jenny Davis, Director of Programming at Crosstown Arts, who is also a flutist and co-founder of contemporary classical music group Blueshift Ensemble. ICEBERG’s Artistic Director, composer/conductor Alex Burtzos also joins the interview to talk about an upcoming innovative, improvised musical performance!

Blueshift is teaming up the New York-based composer collective ICEBERG New Music and Bluff City Liars improv group to present Plot/Twist, a two part performance at Crosstown Arts’ Green Room August 17 and 19.

